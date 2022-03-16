Leaders pay lip service to struggling Attleboro seniors
To the editor:
Re: “Many Attleboro seniors face housing crisis,” by Marybeth Lynch (Voice of the Public, Feb. 18):
Who really cares about these senior citizens? Certainly not anyone in a position to provide real help.
Attleboro property taxes are draining seniors on a fixed income. Imagine someone who’s been retired 10, 15 or even 20 years, trying to survive on an income that is extremely outdated.
Now add inflation blowing through the roof, thanks to our president, Joe Biden. The leaders in Attleboro have no control over inflation, but certainly could provide some property tax relief if they had any compassion for seniors.
At one point I thought Mayor Paul Heroux might take some action. During one of his campaigns we talked in my front yard and I suggested a freeze on property taxes for seniors. Something like if you have been in your home for 10+ years and are over 70, your taxes could be locked at the current amount. He took notes and said that’s something he would look into. Just more political BS.
Now we know he was more concerned about his next career move. Wouldn’t it be great if Marybeth Lynch, (the Attleboro social worker who penned the letter referenced above) was in charge and had the power to solve the senior housing crisis in Attleboro. Reading her submission, I can only imagine the sad situations she has to deal with on a daily basis. Maybe our leaders should spend a day or two with her and see firsthand the plight many seniors are facing.
I for one appreciate Lynch’s compassion and empathy. All senior citizens deserve some consideration and respect. Those right on the edge trying to pay their property taxes, rent, health care expenses and those who are financially stable. Because you worked hard for probably more than 40 years and saved for retirement doesn’t mean you should be forced to spend mega thousands on property taxes and/or rent.
Remember time stops for no one and you will be a senior citizen sooner than you think.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro