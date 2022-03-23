Attleboro seniors definitely need a break
To the editor:
Re: “Leaders pay lip service to struggling Attleboro seniors,” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, March 16):
I have to agree with Kenneth Porter. I guess the days of being ashamed are gone. It certainly is that way with our mayor and our city council. There has been absolutely no concerns for seniors on property taxes. I’m 85-years-old and my only income is Social Security. I’ve been paying taxes to this city for 62 years. I don’t they think I should get some kind of relief obviously. No just keep sticking it up to us.
William Gallant
Attleboro