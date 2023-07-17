Attleboro seniors deserve more than Highland Park

To the editor:

Re: “Options heard for new senior center in Attleboro,” front page, July 14:

Attleboro seniors have been dealing with an inadequate senior center facility for years.

The present facility is a make-do building forcing seniors to uncomfortably make-do with all our cumulative physical infirmities.

The proposed Highland Park facility is much the same strategy as old — another make-do building on a hill wanting and hoping to naturally conform to senior needs and infirmities.

At 80 years of age, I avoid the present senior facility because of its lack of parking and its poor access.

It ain’t rocket science.

Develop a proper Attleboro Senior Center on a flat land parcel with easy access — plenty of handicap parking — easy to reach, safe bathrooms, and plenty of short-distance seating for those of us unable to walk longer distances.

The Highland Park facility, long term, will not cut the mustard.

Don Doucette

Attleboro