Attleboro seniors deserve more than Highland Park
To the editor:
Re: “Options heard for new senior center in Attleboro,” front page, July 14:
Attleboro seniors have been dealing with an inadequate senior center facility for years.
The present facility is a make-do building forcing seniors to uncomfortably make-do with all our cumulative physical infirmities.
The proposed Highland Park facility is much the same strategy as old — another make-do building on a hill wanting and hoping to naturally conform to senior needs and infirmities.
At 80 years of age, I avoid the present senior facility because of its lack of parking and its poor access.
It ain’t rocket science.
Develop a proper Attleboro Senior Center on a flat land parcel with easy access — plenty of handicap parking — easy to reach, safe bathrooms, and plenty of short-distance seating for those of us unable to walk longer distances.
The Highland Park facility, long term, will not cut the mustard.
Don Doucette
Attleboro