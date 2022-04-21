Baker’s endorsement of Hodgson is a non-story
To the editor:
Re: “Heroux ‘not surprised’ Baker backing Hodgson for sheriff,” front page, April 20:
The article regarding Gov. Charlie Baker’s endorsement of Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson for re-election is a non-story.
Why wouldn’t a Republican governor endorse an incumbent Republican over a Democrat challenger?
Again, this front-page report is a non-story.
The Sun Chronicle is so biased for Paul Heroux that said newspaper seems more like the public relations arm for Heroux, rather than an independent local daily newspaper.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro