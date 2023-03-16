Barbara Clark is an inspiration for us all
To the editor:
I would like to thank Barbara Clark and the others who stood out in the cold on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the center of Attleboro, to show support for the Ukrainian people.
Clark has been an advocate for social justice over the years and she is certainly an inspiration.
It is so easy to comment on social media, from the comfort of our warm homes, about how tragic the situation is in Ukraine, but I so admire those who get up off the couch to take a stand and draw attention to such a senseless, horrific travesty of justice.
Karen L. Newman
Attleboro