Battery issue aside, continuing with gas-powered cars is not an option
To the editor:
Re: “EVs may be green, but are they sustainable?” by Nolan Finley, commentary, April 13:
Nolan Finley’s essay raises an excellent point: Where will the lithium needed for all of our battery-operated vehicles come from?
Yet your piece implies that instead of electrifying our transportation, we should continue to burn fossil fuels to power our vehicles. That is simply not an option.
In the United States, transportation accounts for 28 percent of our CO2 emissions, one of the largest contributors to global warming.
One possible solution is the development of sodium batteries, an effort already underway in this country and others. Sodium is cheap, plentiful, and chemically similar to lithium. Moreover, sodium batteries can be recharged daily for years.
Instead of ranting about why we can’t transition away from burning fossil fuels, we all need to be pulling in the same direction and focus on how to make this transition — fast.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont