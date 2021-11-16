Be a tourist in your own back yard
To the editor:
On a crisp fall Sunday afternoon in the middle of November, Jill Miller, a young North Attleboro resident, led a diverse group of adults and children on a hike over the boardwalk crossing the Seven Mile River at the Chorney Conservation property, through the woods to explore the area.
The hikers then proceeded westerly on Ellis Road to enjoy the country panorama. They passed horse stables and pastures, hay bales readied for winter use and grazing sheep. The landscape was quiet compared to the bustling town center less than a mile away.
Taking a turn onto Upper High Street they followed the road to the new sign at the path to the Angle Tree Stone Monument Reservation, the smallest State Park in Massachusetts under the stewardship of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and maintained by the towns of North Attleboro and Plainville.
With half of the group standing in the former Massachusetts Bay Colony and the other half standing in the Plymouth Bay Colony, and a mind set in 1790, I related some interesting facts and information about the Angle Tree Stone itself and the building that protects it. This slate monument was quarried in Smithfield, R.I., and carved in Wrentham. My curious mind now wants to know exactly where these locations were and the path, that those eight oxen pulling the stone on a sled, took to transport it. It must have been a snowy winter when they did this.
A big thank you to the Attleboro Land Trust and all who made this event possible. We need more such hikes through the protected landscapes and to cultural sites in our own backyard. Become a tourist in your own town.
Anne J. Chapdelaine
North Attleboro
