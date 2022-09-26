Be more than a partisan player, Congressman Auchincloss
To the editor:
Be more than a partisan player Congressman Jake Auchincloss.
I am writing to you to express my utter dismay with the un-ethical edict related to student loan bribery. I truly believe this type of program can only be self-serving, is incredibly partisan and a detriment to our greater American society.
We can’t call out the governors of red states for busing unfortunate immigrants to so-called sanctuary states/cities when President Joe Biden makes up rules and appropriates money in such a manner. I thought Congress appropriated funding?
Isn’t there anyone who does the right thing anymore in Congress? Are there no new leaders with new ideas?
You are new to Congress. Will you be become another multi-decade partisan player or will you be something much better than that?
Francis McAndrews
Attleboro