Be proud, all you Swamp Yankees
To the editor:
Re: “I guess I am a ‘Swamp Yankee,’” by Ned Bristol (column, Aug. 4):
I think Ned Bristol should be proud that someone called him a Swamp Yankee. The easterly part of Rehoboth, with its two large swamps, Squannakonk and Munwhague, was full of them and now their descendants.
I thought the subject was interesting, so I looked into it and wrote a book about them based on what an old Swamp Yankee told me about his work and hauling, either with a team of horses or a yoke of oxen.
Swamp Yankees were usually small dairy farmers who supplemented their income by spending their winters in the swamps, cutting firewood to sell in Providence and Pawtucket and saw-logs to local sawmills. They were usually of English ancestry, descendant from the first settlers, and were noted for being self-reliant, industrious and trustworthy. A number of years ago, former Massachusetts Governor William Weld was called one by a Boston Globe reporter in a complimentary way.
Although it originated in the 19th century, the name is still in common use today in an area noted for its many swamps that run up the coast from the southeastern corner of Connecticut, through South County Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts and ending abruptly at Cape Cod. Further inland the name is virtually unknown, probably because of its lack of swamps.
Very truly yours,
Otis Dyer
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.