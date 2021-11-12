Being fair, playing it straight is what journalism should be
To the editor:
The following comments were made by Chris Wallace at the Panetta Institute’s Jefferson-Lincoln Award.
“Commitment to the principles of democracy, commitment to responsible journalism, that’s a pretty great honor. You know I get stopped by people who want to praise me for being fair and playing it straight and I like praise as much as the next person. I have to say I find it a little bit sad because when I started at The Boston Globe 52 years ago, being fair, playing it straight, was the least people expected of you. It wasn’t something you got praised for it was what kept you from getting fired. Now it’s something that stands out; it’s something you do get praised for which I think is a pretty disturbing commentary on the state of our journalism today. Look it’s simple, reporters don’t take sides, reporters don’t push agendas. Reporters report the facts, and facts and the truth are non-negotiable. I like to think of my job interviewing politicians in Washington is a little like being the cop on the beat, swinging the night stick and trying to keep everybody honest. That’s what I was taught journalism was when I started so long ago and that’s what I intend to do as long as I am practicing journalism.”
These comments were made by Chris Wallace and I totally agree with.
Michael J. Mathias
Mansfield
