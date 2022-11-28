Being ‘vegan’ is problematic
Re: What does ‘Turkey Day’ mean to you? by Ingrid Newkirk, commentary, Nov. 23:
Ingrid Newkirk, the founder and president of PETA, proposes in her Thanksgiving Day commentary that all of us need to strongly consider giving up eating animal protein as a portion of our usual diet.
Considering our origins as a species, this proposal is problematic. The study of Homo sapiens and our related species indicates that a key element in our evolution was gaining control over fire, particularly with regard to cooking meat as a concentrated source of very high value nutrients essential as both a source of energy and complex nutrients.
In fetal development there are two systems that require large amounts of nutrients and energy to achieve complex development. These are the nervous system and the gastrointestinal track. Their development in a fetus is so energy intense that in general if one system is complex the other system must be relatively simple. A key component in the development of humans was the utilization of cooked animal meat (that is, already partially broken down as an adjunct to digestion) which made possible the evolution of an advanced brain. To deny that animal protein is needed in our diet expresses a lack of understanding of our biochemistry.
Our bodies are being rebuilt every day such that after one year there is only 2% of the original atoms left of all of the atoms that were present at the beginning of the year. If we depended solely on vegetable protein, the daily protein requirement to maintain health cannot be met. Those who are committed to strict vegetarian diets, particularly raw vegans, age more rapidly simply because their bodies do not have the source of chemical building blocks necessary to replace what is lost with daily wear and tear.
This discussion should in no way be interpreted to support cruel or inhumane methods of raising animals specifically as a food source. But if we examine our body biochemistry, we have to recognize what is required in order to maintain proper nutritional health.
Julian Kadish
Norton