Believe it or not, indeed
To the editor:
Re: “It’s Believe it or Not time again,” by Bob Foley, column, June 30:
Bob Foley isn’t the only one who finds life unbelievable.
Believe it or not, the woman who brought a lawsuit to the Supreme Court to be allowed to discriminate against gay couples appears to have lied about being asked to make a wedding website, since the person she cited denies making the request, and is married to a woman.
Believe it or not, former President Donald Trump has changed his story multiple times about why he had boxes of classified documents at his home, from denial that he had them, to he hadn’t been able to go through them yet to remove personal items like clothing from boxes of classified documents.
Believe it or not, both President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence turned over the handful of pages of classified documents found among documents in their possession.
Believe it or not, banned or challenged books don’t need to be banned nationally to be considered banned. If they are removed from school or public libraries and not returned after review, they’ve been banned from the facility.
Believe it or not, a school district in Utah banned (at least temporarily) the Bible for its violent content.
Yet here we are, with these things being true.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro