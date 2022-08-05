Believing a lie, doesn’t make that lie true
To the editor:
Re: “What’s good for one party, is good for the other,” by Hugh Buchanan, Voice of the Public, Aug 3:
I’d like to remind Hugh Buchanan that Donald Trump told his audience on Jan. 6 to “fight like hell for your country or you won’t have a country to fight for,” and to march to the Capitol to protest something that did not happen.
Trump lost the 2020 election but his followers believed him and stormed the Capitol.
Meanwhile, vice president Kamala Harris encouraged those protesting the murder of a Black man at the knee of a white police officer with a long history of treating Black people unfairly. That’s something that actually happened. And continues to happen.
There is a huge difference between protesting actual injustices and protesting something that didn’t happen. Those who believe Trump won or that the 2020 Election was stolen, believe a lie. And I don’t recall anyone protesting the murder of George Floyd chanting “hang Mike Pence” either.
You are welcome to believe otherwise, but believing a lie doesn’t make it true.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro