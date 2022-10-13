Best way to fight climate change: Pick the right candidates.
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist distorts Bill Gate’s thoughts on global warming,” by Kevin Smith, Voice of the Public, Oct. 10:
A recent letter went to the heart of the climate problem. Individuals lowering carbon footprints will not get us to the cuts we need. Why? For one thing, we would not be joined by enough caring others, and so we would fall short.
The feds built the transcontinental railway and the interstate highway system. We spent about half our GDP on World War II. But, guess what: The solution favored by Nobel economists, the IMF, the World Bank, the National Academy of Sciences and dozens of like experts urge us to put a price on carbon. Fees are paid as “atmospheric dumping fees” by the polluters, who hid the problem for decades. And, if the fees are rebated to all U.S. citizens, no federal outlays, no higher energy costs follow. We are paid to go green, and we will, because everyone likes a bargain.
A bill (HR2307) did this and failed by one vote (Sen. Joe Manchin). A real shame. It would, says Resources for the Future, cut emissions to bring us to 50% cuts (2030) when added to the IRA.
Better than avoiding meat or recycling (though good) your vote is most powerful.
Find the climate-sincere candidate by looking at the League of Conservation Voters. Voting records tell the tale.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles