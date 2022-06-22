Better fact checking needed for columnist
To the editor:
Re: “Volunteers? Or bring back the draft?” by Bob Foley (column, June 17):
Too bad The Sun Chronicle does not do a better job of checking the facts used by their columnists. It would save me the trouble of writing letters to correct them. In his latest column, Bob Foley states that 75% of American youths do not meet the qualifications established by the Army, and worries about what would happen if we had a war and needed more man power. This high percentage is immediately suspicious; unless of course you live in some dark world where nothing is good in America.
A simple check of the facts reveals that this 75% is based not on the general population, but rather those who walk into a recruitment office to join up. The Army is correct to have high standards so as not to become the employer of last resort. And, we can feel proud of our armed forces knowing that the young people in it are representative of our best.
There are no statistics to show what percentage of the young men in the general population meets the Army’s criteria, but just by looking around I would have to say a high percentage do.
I do agree with Foley that we should have a draft or some kind of compulsory service to the country. I think there are many benefits to this. Our young people would be exposed to diversity making for a better understanding of what America is made up of. And of course, when all of our children’s lives are on the line we would be more careful with our international dealings.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
