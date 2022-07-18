Biden and Democrats are destroying America
To the editor:
Do you hear that flushing sound? Sadly it’s America going down the toilet.
There isn’t a single thing the Biden administration hasn’t screwed up. You would need at least six full pages of this newspaper to list the details of this administration’s disastrous policies.
Inflation destroying the American family standard of living. And it’s going to get much worse.
The crisis at our border has become an invasion with hundreds of thousands of migrants entering the country. And the drugs flowing over the border into our communities causing thousands of deaths among our young people.
This is what Biden wants but he never explains why or mentions it at all. Because he just doesn’t care.
His destruction of the fossil fuel industry will drag hard-working Americans into poverty. It’s energy that makes a country strong and now he heads to Saudi Arabia to beg them for oil.
Why is Biden considering removing tariffs on China imports that were imposed by the Trump administration?
Let’s hope and pray by the time Biden is out of office, it’s not to late to save the America we know and love. Americans are feeling the disastrous effects of Biden and his out-of-control administration. There will be a giant red wave in November. This will be a wake-up call to the delusional contributors to this opinion page ie; Aldo Ferrario, Joseph Stewart and a few others.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro