Biden continues to fail in Afghanistan
To the editor:
What is President Joe Biden doing to free American hostages being held in Afghanistan? They are sitting like sardines inside several planes on the tarmac in 100-degree heat in their own urine and feces. Is Biden going to recognize the Taliban diplomatically and provide them with billions of taxpayer-funded aid? He will on 9/11, no doubt.
For America to be preserved, this administration must be removed. The entire world is reporting on the American hostage crisis, except for American media. Shame on you, Sun Chronicle, for not providing wall-to-wall coverage.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
