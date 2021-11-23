Biden has proven himself to be a disaster
To the editor:
Re: “President has restored the nation’s decency and integrity” by Ken Watson (Voice of the Public, Oct 26):
It has taken me a while to respond to the letter of Ken Watson because I can’t stop laughing at his complete delusional description of President Joe Biden and his supposed accomplishments.
I will admit, there are a few minor improvements, but they pale in comparison to the disasters he has created.
We have a border crisis out of control, inflation that will destroy the middle class and crush the poorer of our citizens. A totally unnecessary energy crisis and a divided America like never before. And of course, we still have hundreds of Americans left behind in Afghanistan. Every single American should be screaming from the roof tops to impeach Biden for this alone. Imagine if it were one of your loved ones just left behind to be murdered by the Taliban.
Biden is a socialist and, with his wacko administration, will destroy the America we know and love. More than half of Watson’s letter talks about Donald Trump. Again, Trump is not the president. Truth is, though, neither is Biden. Well, he has the title but that’s where it ends. It’s obvious others are telling him what to do and say. Biden is nothing more than a buffoon puppet taking instruction from the radical left crazies.
A bright spot is the recent election in Virginia. Anyone paying attention knows exactly what I’m talking about. Let’s hope this carries over into the mid-term elections next year and we have a shot to save the America we know and love. I have to believe real Americans will make it happen.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro
