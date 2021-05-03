Biden is making America great again
To the editor:
The Sun Chronicle (“Biden: US is rising anew,” Page A1, April 29]) quotes President Biden as saying “America is ready for takeoff. We are working again. Dreaming again. Discovering again. Leading the world again. We have shown each other and the world: There is no quit in America. I can report to the nation: America is on the move again.”
President Biden is obviously an adherent of President Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) philosophy.
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
