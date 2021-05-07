To the editor:
The opinion piece “Biden’s plan: Ambition but risky” reprinted on May 4 in The Sun Chronicle from Bloomberg Opinion, reminds of the old adage, “consider the source.” Who but the very rich would read Bloomberg in the first place?
So, its not surprising that the piece focuses on the detrimental effect that the plan would have on the rich. What I find objectionable is the continued falsehood that the rich are overburdened with taxation. Nothing could be further from the truth. All one has to do is to look at the few tax returns that have been made public to see that this is false. The two that come quickly to mind are the ridiculously low taxes paid by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and former President Donald Trump.
There are dozens of examples of how the tax laws favor wealth at the expense of working people. The most blatant is the capital gains taxes when compared to payroll taxes. The discrepancy might have made sense 100 years ago in order to encourage direct investment instead of keeping money in banks. But today, no such encouragement is necessary.
Yet still today, if you are a trust-fund kid who derives most of your income from capital gains, you pay a much lower tax rate that someone who works to earn the same amount. Add to that the fact that workers pay 9% Social Security taxes (no such tax on capital gains) and you can begin to understand how unfair the tax system is.
President Joe Biden’s plan is a step in the right direction.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.