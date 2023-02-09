Biden proves to be a real leader
To the editor:
Not only would it take a partisan, but a partisan with absolute amnesia — and I’ve met a few — to believe this country is not better off than it was two years ago.
Two years ago our biggest problem by far was COVID-19 and would we survive it.
Thankfully due to President Joe Biden’s leadership we have succeeded; not by ingesting bleach but for most of us (even his predecessor) by being vaccinated because of his belief in science not science fiction.
Biden has led us to the lowest unemployment since the Vietnam War, the Dow Jones and S&P at all time highs. He got through a divided Congress the first gun control legislation since he, himself helped pass the assault weapons ban in 1994 (which, because of a 10-year sunset provision, ended under President George W. Bush), got the first infrastructure bill passed in decades, got tax reform so people like his predecessor have to pay taxes, and helped the states claim record surpluses because of aid through the inflation reduction act.
He has done so much and been maligned by the opposition, most recently by Republicans on the right for listening to his military and waiting to take action and by Chinese communists on the left for taking any action . To paraphrase another leader who at the time was tossed from office after leading his nation to victory over fascism: Never has one person done so much for so many and been given so little credit.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro