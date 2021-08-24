Biden’s failure in Afghanistan
To the editor:
A warning to all Americans in all corners of the world. We are more unsafe today than we were even a week ago. In my opinion, we have been much less safe since President Donald Trump left office but, that’s another issue. I will stick to our current problems, although the change in administrations is part of the problem.
Granted, the Afghanistan campaign began decades ago. In reality, no force has been able to fight these people successfully for centuries. Even Alexander the Great could not conquer this territory. I’ve always believed in learning from history.
Do our military leadership remember Iraq? Do they remember how ISIS just hunkered down in Syria waiting for the Iraqi forces to weaken and then came in and took all the military equipment supplied by the United States? I’ll never forget the images of ISIS driving down the Iraqi highway in columns of United States military vehicles and military equipment. We should have sent in as many A10 Warthogs as possible and taken them out. I still don’t understand why we didn’t. The enemy always gains strength from what you leave behind. Now, we see the same turn of events in Afghanistan. This time we left behind fighter jets and helicopters, among many other tools of war.
There is a common denominator here if we are willing to see it. Whose administration was in power during the Iraqi loss of military equipment? President Barrack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Now in Afghanistan, we have President Biden. There seems to be a good number of the same people in both administrations. Are we living through President Obamas’ third term? It appears we are.
There is a way out of living through these constant debacles, the way out is to have educated voters. We must start voting to strengthen our people and our nation. Too many voters are voting for individual wants and freebies.
I will close with this fact of history from one of our Founding Fathers. Benjamin Franklin said: “When the people find that they can vote themselves money that will herald the end of the republic.”
Another important quote from Franklin: “We give you a Republic, if you can keep it.”
I believe we MUST keep it!
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro
