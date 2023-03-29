Biden’s failures are ignored by media
To the editor:
So what has happened to the mainstream media the past couple of years. The United States of America has literally been destroyed by our current administration over the last two years and not a word about it from all the pundits and the columnists who, on a daily basis, were calling for our former presidents head just a few short years ago (and we now know all the accusations were false and developed nefariously).
Not a word has been spoken as to the miserable job our current president has been doing and how he has brought this country to its knees. The border is a disaster, fentanyl is rampant and getting worse every day, crime is destroying our cities all over the country, our economy is a mess, banks are failing, prices are worse than outrageous, China and Russia are having their way with us with no consequences, the entire world sees us as weak and certainly not the world leader we always have been, there isn’t one person in the current administration capable of making a decision or shown an ability to be a leader in any way at all, and of course we have Biden lying to us every time he moves his lips.
His presidency is a complete disaster to say the least. Yet not a word of any of it from reporters and columnists. Even those letter writers who so vigorously took aim at our former president nearly every day in this paper, and to this day still do, have been completely silenced. Why are we missing out on all this information? The word puppets comes to mind . And that is a shame on the industry. Many an older generation of reporters must be turning in their graves.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro