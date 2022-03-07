To the editor:
For the past decade or more Russian President Vladimir Putin has proven to be a bully and as been all about power and strength.
President Joe Biden and the other world powers all stood by and watched this war unfold and yielded to the worlds’ craziest dictator since Adolf Hitler. Putin had been put in check for four years, and the current world leaders just let him out of his cage.
Biden puffed his chest out during the campaign stating Putin was “scared of me” and that “Putin doesn’t want to go toe to toe with me.” Yet Putin did just that and played Biden and Europe like a virtuoso at the piano. The madman saw the world as divided paper tigers and the horrendous withdrawal from Afghanistan by the very leader of the free world only emboldened him as he (and the rest of the entire world) saw it as the weakness he could take advantage of.
Why wasn’t something done months ago on the very first day Putin began amassing his troops around the Ukraine border? If military equipment was immediately brought in (proper defensive equipment) to Ukraine and then, perhaps, a few sanctions imposed each and every time more troops were brought in, this never would have escalated to where it is now. As I said, Putin is all about power and strength, a bully that needs to be dealt with as such by the world.
Do you think Donald Trump would have allowed the troop buildup that transpired over the course of months? Biden and NATO backed down and now we see the slaughter of such brave people who merely wanted to live in peace in the country they built. With a better prepared NATO, lead by a strong world leader, there would have been a far different outcome.
The annihilation and slaughter that is taking place is so very hard to watch and we have no one to blame but our feckless leader, as well as the incompetence of Europe. We are now dealing from far behind and it will be all the more difficult. Sanctions now will take weeks and months to slowly bring Russia to its knees, but sadly there will be so much more suffering.
Sad indeed.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro