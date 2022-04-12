Biden’s weakness, possible corruption, led Putin to attack
To the editor:
Re: “And to think how close Putin came,” by Dominic Cucé (Voice of the Public, March 3):
Letter writer Dominic Cucé thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was so angry that Donald Trump was not elected as president because it somehow this threw a wrench into Putin’s plan to subvert America from the inside.
In my opinion, the true reason Putin is now attacking Ukraine and its people is because with Joe Biden as president, Putin feels he has a true comrade. It appears that Biden is compromised.
The story that Trump was compromised by Putin has been fully investigated and declared false. Do we remember the document that started the investigation into Trump? This document proved false and opened up Trump to numerous false accusations. Trump was cleared of these accusations.
Look now at the current events in Ukraine. For months the current administration sat and watched as Putin built up forces along the Ukraine border apparently disguised as a military exercise.
Anyone could see what was taking place — a planned invasion of Ukraine. Some would ask why this was happening and the timing of the invasion. I believe the timing was obvious for two possible reasons: Putin saw weak leadership in America, and/or the current administration was compromised by Putin. It’s most likely a combination of both reasons.
Please contemplate the following: It appears that some of the things the Trump administration has been accused of is actually being done by the Biden administration. Time will tell what evil secrets are held by Hunter Bidens’ laptop.
Pray for the Ukrainians. I believe if Trump had been re-elected, this wouldn’t be happening because of Trump’s strength as a leader as well as his skills and not because, as Cucé says, that Trump was compromised.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro