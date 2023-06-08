Bigger, better zoos are all around us
To the editor:
Re: “It’s time to shut down Capron Park Zoo,” by Gerald F. Chase, letter, June 6:
I and other residents who I enjoy coffee with each morning, agree with Gerald F. Chase that the city should give up trying to salvage or bring Capron Park Zoo to becoming a sustainable attraction and focus on applying any available funding resources to improvements and maintenance of the city’s growing recreational spaces and public parks.
Capron Park Zoo has had a long history of maintenance and management issues dating back to World War II. I still bear the scars on my right arm, from 1944, when a caged ocelot at Capron Park Zoo grabbed hold and wouldn’t let go until a quick-thinking patron standing nearby thrust a book of burning matches into the cat’s face.
Pre-teen entertainment years were filled with teasing the monkeys into lewd behavior. Don’t get me wrong, there have been many positive memories over the years attending the Capron Park Zoo, but there are four much larger and well-maintained zoos surrounding Attleboro that would benefit from increased attendance; Roger Williams Zoo in Providence — 16 miles, Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon — 25 miles, Franklin Park Zoo in Boston — 30 miles and Buttonwood Park Zoo in New Bedford — 40 miles.
Although we occasionally joke about repurposing the monkey house for the city council chambers or a mayor’s office, I for one would like to see Highland Park receive more attention to take advantage of the year-round recreational possibilities it could provide residents.
John Buchanan
Attleboro