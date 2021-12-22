Bill of Rights are not sacred
To the editor:
Re: “Bill of Rights is sacred and should not be touched,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Dec. 21:
The Bill of Rights were added to correct deficiencies in protecting individuals, that were not included in the original Constitution of the United States.
Originally, the desire was to add them to the body of the document. This was not done, and they were accepted as amendments. There is nothing sacred about these, as many other amendments have been added since then in order to further protect our rights. And sir, your knowledge of history is faulty.
It was James Madison, not Thomas Jefferson, who championed these amendments.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.