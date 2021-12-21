Bill of Rights is sacred and should not be touched
To the editor:
Re: “The Bill of Rights needed to be updated — and it was,” by Elizabeth Wydra (Point-Counterpoint, Opinion page, Dec. 14):
I must response to the really weak presentation in your newspaper as regards revisionist questions about our national Bill of Rights.
Most emphatically, NO, writer Elizabeth Wydra, our Bill of Rights does NOT need to be updated!
Such an idea comes from leftist activist political vermin in colleges and universities. It has not the least merit, and deserves full and final rejection. Its progenitors should be condemned.
Our Bill of Rights was largely championed by the great, Thomas Jefferson. Our Constitution and its first 10 amendments (which comprise the so-called, ‘Bill of Rights’) are, should be forever considered, sacrosanct.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
