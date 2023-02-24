Bill would not make newspapers beholden to state
To the editor:
Re: “Tax break for newspaper subscribers is a terrible idea,” by Mike Baldwin, letters, Feb. 23:
Mike Baldwin’s letter to the editor shows a mis-understanding of state Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco’s bill.
Baldwin thinks it would “create a state-run media.” Wrong! It would make the state a conduit, functioning like a bank, to receive and disburse funds between subscribers who elect to do so receiving tax credits of $250 a year and local newspapers and their media news outlets.
This revenue flow would allow them to function as-before, having lost sustaining advertising income.
Beacon Hill would have no influence at all on the news published, more than getting their works information out, as they do now.
Turco’s bill would strengthen real journalism, which is needed in a well-functioning republic. Ghost of Ben Franklin, take note!
Baldwin, et al: Please give Turco’s bill and the pending federal bill a re-think.
Elected officials, push for it! Editors: Let’s see the bill.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro