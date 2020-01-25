I figured there would come a time when I felt starved for information about my children. I knew I’d be asking, “How was school today?” and the answer would be, “Fine,” or just a shrug.
What I didn’t anticipate was that those non-answers would start so young. Already with a first grader and a kindergartener, despite my desire to know every single thing that happened to my kids throughout the day, their responses are so often maddeningly vague and brief.
School, I’ve come to understand, is usually “fine,” “good,” “I don’t know,” “I don’t remember,” or just “whatever.”
There are times, though, when my children are in a more forthcoming mood. I relish these moments when they decide to tell me about the science experiment they did in class or who got in trouble during recess or what happened when a kid sneezed milk through his nostrils at lunch. Whether we’re at the dinner table, in the car or at the bathroom sink while brushing teeth, in these moments I do whatever I can to listen and absorb and encourage continued statements and questions.
Sometimes, there are more questions than statements — that’s OK — and sometimes the dialogue is simply a torrent of questions. I do my best to give straightforward, honest, age-appropriate responses no matter the topic. I try to give the impression that any question about any subject is OK — except perhaps for fart noises or gratuitous use of bathroom words. Whatever the case, I don’t care, as long as it gives me a window into what my children are thinking and experiencing.
One of those avalanches of questions occurred recently on our way to the grocery store. It came unannounced, started out of the blue by my son who is becoming quite environmentally conscious. Did you know, he asked, that scientists say there will be more pieces of trash than fish in the ocean by the year 2020? When does 2020 start? Are beavers nocturnal?
Before I could formulate a decent response my daughter piped up.
Do scientists die? Does Santa Claus die?
I said something about magic and hoped for a change of topic. At that moment, we happened to pass a cemetery. She continued her line of questioning.
What are all those rocks? What’s a headstone? What goes in there? How do they put bodies in there? Do the bodies break? What happens when your heart stops?
All of my responses were met with continued questions.
Who brings the bodies to the cemetery? Who drives the car? What happens to the bodies next? Where does the funeral director live? Does the funeral director die? Do all bodies go to a cemetery? How do they fit?
My son interrupted. What happens when you have a heart attack? Elvis had a heart attack. Do you die from a heart attack?
Mercifully, we arrived at the grocery store, where the kids’ attention shifted to the basket of free bananas; they always love choosing one. As I looked at my list and steered the cart through the produce section, I smiled and shook my head. I hadn’t planned on discussing heart attacks or funeral directors or even ocean pollution with them today, but if it meant I got a glimpse into their thoughts and concerns, I was willing to give it a try.
