Blue Pride shines brightly
To the editor:
After what has been a very unusual year and a half for the senior class at Attleboro High School devoid of many traditions, it was nice to see the joy on their faces in the Blue Pride Parade last Friday evening.
I was fortunate to have been asked by my daughter to drive her and her friends so I got to experience the procession firsthand through their eyes. It was nothing short of spectacular.
A big thank you goes out to Mayor Paul Heroux and Principal Bill Runey for facilitating this for a second year in a row which I hope becomes an annual event.
Thank you as well to the fire trucks that lined County Street and police officers who blared their horns and flashed their lights to lead the way as well as ensured our safety as we traveled to the high school, middle and elementary schools all across the city.
In addition, it was wonderful to see the teachers and staff waiting outside their respective schools who showed these students their love.
Most of all, thank you to all the family, friends and residents of Attleboro who came out in the rain to cheer on the AHS Class of 2021 — including all those stuck in their cars as the parade route passed by. You truly made them feel special, and it was greatly appreciated.
Congratulations to our graduates who are some of the most resilient young adults ever. Wishing them all success in their future endeavors.
Patti Mullaly Panzer
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.