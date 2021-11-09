Bob Foley: Coming up short, twice
To the editor:
Re: “Waiting for ... nothing,” by Bob Foley (column, Nov. 5):
As a talk radio host for over 50 years, I have had many callers who were self-indulgent with their rants. I would then let them know, the longer they talked, the dumber they sounded.
This came to mind while reading last week’s “Foley’s Folly”. What speakers and writers fail to understand is that everything you utter or publish tells the world more about you than your topic.
In his griping about being inconvenienced by the call to jury duty, on two occasions, Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley tells the reader that he had no interest in the proper dispensing of justice. He mocked the defendant for looking like a “sleeze.” Of course, what the “Folly” didn’t understand is that when that “sleeze” entered the courtroom, he stood innocent in the eyes of the law. Well, not to Bobbo. Instead, in his column, he put the word “innocent” in quotes.
Then he kvetched about the forms he had to fill out. He wrote, “We filled out the obligatory questionnaire checking boxes, filling in the blanks and providing details. When I honestly answered the questions my jury duty was over.”
What he filled out is called voir dire. It is a preliminary examination to determine the competency of a juror. A really good defense attorney can read a voir dire and determine the amount of prejudice, ignorance, racism and discrimination that may reside in the potential juror’s heart and mind. Surprise! Foley failed, twice!
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
