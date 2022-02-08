‘Bombardier’ honors people like Attleboro High’s Fran Driscoll
To the editor:
Re: “What’s in a name?” by George W. Rhodes, news story, (Front page, Jan. 31):
I am the individual who did not give his name — a complete oversight — during a forum last month to discuss the proposal to drop of the nickname “Blue Bombardiers” from Attleboro High School.
I first head of the intent to remove the name Bombardier and the mascot of the American bald eagle from AHS, from the late former city councilor Tony Viveiros in 2019.
Viveiros came to my house to inform me and wanted my opinion. We never thought we would be where the discussion is today.
We talked about all the principals, teachers, coaches and students who never had a problem with the name “Bombardier” or the eagle. The words in our National Anthem “rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air” pertain to our Red Rocketeer rival in North Attleboro.
When you hear Bombardier, Rocketeers vs. Bombardiers comes to mind.
Francis Driscoll, who died while serving in Vietnam, was a three-sport student-athelete at Attleboro High School. Driscoll had the nicname Blond Bomber for his athletic ability on the basketball court at the Pine Street Armory (former homer for AHS basketball) and the Boston Garden.
Driscoll has a memorial stone and baseball diamond named after him on Snell Street. Driscoll died with the rank of 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.
Driscoll flew more than 66 sorties over Southeast Asia. He was one of the first inductees to the AHS Athletic Hall of Fame and his name is on the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Driscoll died after a combat mission over Laos, when his parachute failed to open after he ejected from his disabled Phantom F4 jet.
Driscoll was a true Blue Bombardier and the name should be preserved in honor of people like him.
Michael Shockro
Attleboro