Bone spurs and golf shirts are great excuses
To the editor:
It would be hilarious, if it wasn’t so serious, that Donald Trump has now indicated that his refusal to return all those cartons was due to the fact that he had personal items, including golf shirts, intermingled and had insufficient time to sort through and remove them.
He also now claims his ostentatious display of classified documents was just bravado.
Of course these are more inadvertent admissions that he knew he was required to hand over these classified documents and that retaining and showing them to others was patently illegal.
At least he didn’t claim the dog ate all the classified documents, as he doesn’t have one. Dodging court orders, fabricating outrageous defenses, and foisting blame onto others has been his modus operandi through his entire ignominious career.
Unfortunately his supporters will believe this most fantastical of excuses yet offered by Trump. When will the MAGA crowd realize he is the one disrespecting them and insulting their intelligence each time he offers nonsensical excuses for his behavior?
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth