Book brings Freedom Riders’ struggle to life
To the editor:
I just finished reading “Buses Are A Comin’, Memoir of a Freedom Rider,” by Charles Person and Richard Rooker.
Person was one of the original, and at 18, the youngest of the Freedom Riders who left Washington, D.C., by bus in 1961 and headed to New Orleans. The purpose of the ride was to see if America would abide by a Supreme Court decision that ruled segregation unconstitutional in bus depots, restaurants and restrooms.
The buses traveled through Virginia and the Carolinas and Georgia meeting various degrees of violence and resistance, but it was when they hit Alabama that they met the most violence and hatred. One of the buses was completely burned and the riders just barely escaped being killed. When Person’s bus pulled into the station there was a huge angry mob waiting for them. When Person and his fellow riders exited the bus they were brutally beaten, many close to death, with clubs and fists.
When our children were growing up, I often suggested that they read books by and about great people so that they could learn what their lives were like.
When our four grandchildren get old enough I’m going to suggest they read this book. It will help them better understand the struggles that Blacks have had to endure in order to be accepted into our society and also, to see what true courage and bravery is.
I learned about this book when I watched an interview of Person by Jim Braude on “Greater Boston.” Since I like to support local businesses, I ordered a copy at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. If you are on a tight budget, I’ll be donating my copy to the Plainville library.
Paul Peckham
Plainville