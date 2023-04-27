Book shows ways to find peace, hope in an unfair world
To the editor:
I recently read “Better, Not Bitter” by Yusef Salaam. He was one of the Central Park Five, who were wrongly convicted of raping a young woman who was jogging in Central Park in 1989. I previously wrote about this in a letter encouraging everyone to watch “When They See Us” on Netflix. Salaam, and the others were all in their mid-teens and ended up serving from 6 to 12 years in prison.
When I heard about this book, I was compelled to get it to see what prison did to him and how his life turned out. As you might expect, prison was full of incredible challenges for a young black teenager, but Salaam managed to come out better and not bitter. He tells an inspiring story of how he managed to do this that I feel would benefit everyone who has had to deal with life’s many challenges.
In this book, he mentions how difficult it is for young black men to succeed in our society and as one of many examples, he talks about Kalief Browder. Browder was just 16 when he was accused of stealing someone’s backpack in 2015 and ended up spending three years without a trial at Rikers Island (a notoriously violent adult prison) because his family was too poor to post bail. After getting out, he committed suicide due to depression. I mention this because I never heard about him in the media (did any of you hear about him?) and I can’t help but wonder if what happened to him happened to a young white teenager, do think we would have heard about it?
Salaam’s book speaks directly to what he calls our injustice system, but his writing shows a powerful way for everyone to find peace and hope in an unfair world.
Paul Peckham
Plainville