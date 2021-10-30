To the editor:
The pink ribbon is recognized universally as a symbol of awareness and hope -- awareness of one's own breast health and the importance of screenings, and hope that together we will someday eliminate the threat of breast cancer.
Though we traditionally promote the importance of early detection during National Breast Cancer Awareness in October, this disease deserves year-round attention.
Early detection saves lives. All women are encouraged to practice breast health awareness by understanding their personal risk factors for breast cancer, symptoms to monitor for, and by bringing any concerns or changes to the attention of their health care provider.
Additionally, women are encouraged to discuss a personalized plan for breast cancer prevention and early detection with their providers, including the initiation of clinical breast exams and screening mammograms.
Most women at average risk for breast cancer are encouraged to get a baseline screening mammogram at the age of 40, with many professional societies recommending annual mammograms thereafter. Some factors may lead to a recommendation for breast cancer screening at an earlier age, such as family history or the presence of certain inherited genes. Although one of the biggest risks for developing breast cancer is being a woman, rarely men can develop breast cancer as well.
According to the American Cancer Society, while deaths from breast cancer have declined over time, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women overall and the leading cause of cancer death among Hispanic women.
Each year in the United States, about 255,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women -- these are our mothers, grandmothers, daughters, sisters, aunts and friends. So, don't delay take ownership of your health and schedule your mammogram today.
On behalf of my cancer care colleagues at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, I encourage women to further educate themselves about early detection, diagnosis, and treatment, in October and year-round.
Sincerely,
Asma Latif, MD
Director of Breast Oncology at
Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.