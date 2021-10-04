Broken down, per person, $3.5 trillion isn’t that much at all
To the editor:
Re: “A fool’s errand indeed” by Bob Foley (column, Oct. 1):
I got a good chuckle reading Bob Foley’s column in which he tries to give a physical representation of $3.5 trillion. “C-notes piled higher than your head all around your house.”
It brought back images of Donald Duck’s zillionaire uncle Scrooge McDuck who was usually portrayed pushing a wheelbarrow full of money, diving into a swimming pool filled with money, sleeping on a bed piled high to the ceiling with money, etc. (Look him up; its great).
Foley’s column would make some sense if President Joe Biden wanted the money to see how many Olympic-sized pools $3.5 trillion would fill. But, I’m pretty sure he wants it for the very family friendly, human infrastructure plan that is sorely needed by a country who, in many instances, is highly advanced and yet lags behind the rest of the industrialized world in terms of how we care for our children, young families, and the aged.
There is another way to represent $3.5 trillion. Simply divide it by the number of people in our nation (360 million) and you get $9,722/person. Divide this by 10 (the number of years covered by the plan) and you get $972 per person per year. I think this is a small price to pay for what the plan does. But, I admit that no matter how little it is, there will be people who will think it’s still too much and should not be done. But, to call it “unimaginable”, “... more money than anyone can conceive” is clearly melodramatic.
Oh, and by the way, our 20 years in Afghanistan cost us $15 trillion (including the $14 trillion that the Pentagon recently revealed as their cost). Imagine how high that would be piled all around your house.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
