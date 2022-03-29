Brown Jackson’s experience is more than other top court justices
To the editor:
Re: “Brown Jackson should not be confirmed,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, March 28):
Gerald F. Chase advocates for rejection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court and I am curious as to where he gets the information on which he bases his opinion?
Judge Brown Jackson has almost nine years as a Federal District and Appeals Court Judge, more than justices John G. Roberts Jr., Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett combined prior to their nominations.
Her background is strong when considering both her education and legal experience.
She was endorsed by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Fraternal Order of Police.
My only guess is Chase was listening to senators Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton, Marsha Blackburn, etc. who distorted and misrepresented Brown Jackson’s record, which, for the record, is not dissimilar to other federal judges that these very senators supported.
A clear lens is always helpful in proper analysis.
Edward Fitzgerald
Wrentham