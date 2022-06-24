Build it and they will come
To the editor:
This is an open letter to members of the Attleboro City Council:
As an Attleboro resident and Capron Woods Condo Association Board member for the last 20 years, it is time to have a local theatrical and entertainment venue that we can utilize.
What a great opportunity to share with the family and friends local events instead of going to others in other towns. It would not only draw in our local people, but also from neighboring communities as well and thus money will be spent in local establishments before and after events.
The opportunities are endless for a properly designed pavilion rather than the poor acoustic shelter or small gazebo in the Capron Park. I think utilizing the existing parking lot built for the new high school contractors would be perfect for such a venue and there would be great access from the road and multiple roads to egress especially with the new traffic lights going up due to the new high school. I think the placement and utilization of the new Highland Park is excellent use of the city park.
I am certainly excited, my wife as well, and so are the 15 other adult residents of the Capron Woods Condos. As we have discussed this exciting news at our condo meetings. It’s about time to bring a proper pavilion to the city. Build it and they will come.
This is certainly an opportunity the community can get behind. I certainly hope it moves forward and that it cannot come soon enough.
I can also think of many more opportunities to have events from theatrical, music, comedy, talent, graduations, weddings, with food trucks, etc. All of this would require city permits and rental fees and public services that can bring in income and jobs as well. It’s a win-win all around to me and those I represent. Let’s build it!
Jeffrey Miller
Attleboro