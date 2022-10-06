California governor distorts Bible for his own agenda
To the editor:
California Gov. Gavin Newsome recently posted billboards in Mississippi and Oklahoma which read, “Need an Abortion? California is ready to help.”
Disturbing as that is, he then added the words of Jesus from Mark 12:31: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”
The word “these” points out that he foolishly didn’t quote the whole saying. He simply took some words out of context to suit his purposes. In the previous verses 29-30, Jesus said, “The first of all the commandments is: ‘Hear, O Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is one. And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ This is the first commandment.”
It’s that first commandment which provides the proper context for the second commandment that the Newsome quoted on his billboard. It tells us that the true believer and follower of Jesus Christ is to place God’s standards first and foremost above self. When you disconnect the two commandments, you become morally adrift like the governor and others who embrace his self-serving personal opinions and agenda. That results in the antithesis of loving your neighbor.
That Newsome would use the words of Jesus to supposedly sanction abortions under the guise of loving your neighbor is unconscionable, shocking and a sacrilege. We read, “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward.” (Psalm 127:3). Jesus loved children. He said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom use of heaven.” (Matthew 19:14).
He was saying that the new life of a child from conception, and the child’s trust and reliance on the parents at birth provide a beautiful picture of the one who comes to God on His terms, with believing humble obedience and dependence. Jesus is the author and giver of life, not death.
Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton