Call it what it is: A climate change ‘scare’
To the editor:
What is the purpose of going “green” if China, Russia, India, etc. do not comply? The Paris Climate Accord is not an enforceable entity. The United States is clean and efficient as is. Solar panels and windmills fail.
I do not subscribe to the global warming (changed to “climate change” to fit the narrative) scare. The earth has seen many changes in its existence, including ice age and recovery.
Vice President Kamala Harris will find that the reason for mass immigration to the United States will be — yup — wait for it ... climate change. It has nothing to do with the fact that the United States will support them and then enslave immigrants into voting Democrat.
I’m a common-sense kinda gal. If meteorologists cannot predict the weather pattern for the next month, don’t tell me John Kerry (U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate) or Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can predict what will happen in the next 10 years.
Indications of the “Climate Change Scare?” President Barrack Obama’s oceanfront property on Martha’s Vineyard, the left’s common use of private jets and carbon-emitting complexes they call homes — and more telling — banks are still offering 30-year mortgages.
Aside that the United States is a racist and hateful country, the Climate Change Scare will be the reason the left will corral us into communism. It’s happening now. We’re here. We’re spending billions on undocumented immigrants — because of Climate Change Scare. Throwing money at the Climate Change Scare is useless.
If you were hanging off a cliff and I stopped by to rescue you by throwing you a billion dollars, how, exactly would that help you? The billion dollars is useless is this scenario as well as that of the Climate Change Scare.
We need Republican conservative leaders to have common sense and not be pressured by their woke peers into believing a myth because everyone else does.
I was very disappointed in state Rep. Jay Barrows’ recent vote.
I’m not afraid to speak my views. I welcome debate from both sides of the issue.
Karen Ostrom-Kelly
North Attleboro
