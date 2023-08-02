Can we please stick to facts when writing letters to editor?
To the editor:
Re: “We’re being gaslighted by the left,” by Karen Ostrom-Kelly, letters, Aug. 1:
Well, Karen Ostrom-Kelly presents quite a word salad. What kind of dressing to put on that?
The “mandatory shutdowns and jabs” were in response to a worldwide pandemic that killed over a million American citizens alone. Apparently, that is not enough for her. And President Joe Biden ordered zero shutdowns. He wasn’t president.
Bribery? Like demanding an investigation into the son of a political rival in exchange for money already promised, and budgeted? Or demanding states “find votes?”
And really? Somehow myocarditis is brand new? Even though it’s been around as long as humans? Despite what Fox News or NewsMax claim, it’s not new and not causing mass deaths. (And for the record, long COVID causes heart problems more than vaccination)
Oh, and The Sun Chronicle did report on Devon Archer, Page A5 of the July 25 paper. Archer, for the record, provided no testimony of President Biden being involved in any of his son’s questionable business dealings.
That’s just a few of the things that are absurd in just one letter.
Enough nonsense. Can we discuss facts?
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro