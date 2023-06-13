Capron Park Zoo is a gem that helps Attleboro
To the editor:
In response to the folks who believe it is best to close Attleboro’s Capron Park Zoo.
Why has no one gone to a task force meeting? I have been to all but one. By going to the open meetings ,you gain a much better understanding of not only how the finances of the zoo work, but also the financial relationship between the city and the zoo. The zoo funds most of what it spends. Some of the salaries are paid for by the city, the rest from zoo revenues derived from admissions, gift shop sales, concession, memberships and educational programs. Revenues are also used for animal care, as well as maintenance. Very little money used for sustaining the zoo comes from benefactors.
Bigger does not always mean better.
Capron may be small, but that is ideal for families with small children, folks who cannot walk far distances, and for anyone that is looking for a closer look at animals. We also have a splash pad, and most zoos do not.
When at the zoo I often get asked where people can get something to eat and I always suggest local restaurants. Visitors bring money into the city that would not otherwise happen, without the zoo. And many of them come back for the zoo and spend more money at local establishments.
I invite everyone to visit, spend some time at the zoo and see all the great things happening there. They really could use our support.
Susan Lipski
Attleboro