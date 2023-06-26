Capron Park Zoo was perfect kickoff for summer
To the editor:
June 21 marked the first day of summer and many families celebrated by attending splashpad at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro.
The event was a huge success and brought a smile to many faces. This affordable family event offered food trucks, a DJ, Ramses Run/Walk around the pond, a butterfly exhibit and our wonderful animals.
For the second year in a row Bliss Dairy owner Bruce Ginsberg provided ice cream and staff to scoop it out.
As a proud member of the board of directors of the Friends of Capron Park Zoo, I look forward to seeing everyone again on Aug. 16 for another splashpad event with even more surprises.
Joscelyn Varieur
Plainville