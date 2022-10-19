Careless drivers are turning neighborhoods into speedways
To the editor:
Re: “’30 MEANS 30’ Residents in North Attleboro plead with dirvers to slow down,” front page, Oct. 13:
Thank you Doreen Mackie for bringing attention to a real and present danger: speeding on our streets.
In order for me to go anywhere I have to get on Mt. Hope Street where the speed limit is 30 mph. There are a few places where it drops to 20, and one spot where it drops to 15. I travel on Mt. Hope just about every day and I have a running joke with my son: “Today I got as far as the round house”, “Yesterday I made it to Old Post Road”, “On Monday I got as far as Draper Avenue before it happened!”
My son knows what that means. It’s how far I got before someone beeps the horn, gives me the finger, illegally passes me, or guns the engine to show me his/her displeasure as we go off in different directions. On several occasions I have had cars coming the other way, drift into my side of the road, presumably because they are looking at their phone instead of the road. This is not new, and as bad as it has been for the last few years, recently it has gotten really bad and it prompted me to call the police a month ago for the first time in the 34 years I’ve lived at this house. And at the beginning of this week I called the police again after an especially aggressive driver passed me even though I was going at least 5 miles over the speed limit. I estimated that he must have been going well over 60 as he drove off into the distance.
Although, the police appear to react, I do not think they are doing enough. They must increase their presence on these “cut-through” streets especially at traffic time and set up speed traps to fine speeders.
Oh, and one more thing. The speeders are not just people that cut through. I’ve been tailgated by several local residents as well. Shame on them for putting our neighbors’ lives at risk.
Dominic Cucé North Attleboro