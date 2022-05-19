Carlson and Trump are responsible for murder
To the editor:
Re: “Carlson, Trump have blood on their hands” by Fred Senay, Voice of the Public, letter, May 18:
Hiding behind free speech, Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump and most of today’s GOP are getting away with the most damaging rhetoric, today often huckstering the false idea of “replacement theory.”
It’s time to rein them in! But how? Congress won’t act. Prosecutors must go to work with a new legal theory.
Those two men need to be prosecuted on the theory that their communications that result in death are not free speech, but are serious felonies, like shouting “FIRE!” in a crowded theater and communicating an idea that goads another to murder that are serious felonies calling for the most serious punishments.
Carlson should be tried for the Buffalo murders and Trump should be tried for the deaths that occurred during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Prosecutors, take note! SCOTUS take note!
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro