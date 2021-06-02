Change city ordinance and protect our environment
To the editor:
What we do here in Attleboro has an effect on other communities as well as our own.
Recently, I attended the virtual public hearing for amending the existing ordinance for the Wetland Protection Zone from 25 feet to 75 feet.
As the amendment is currently written, there is no adverse effect to property owner’s with existing dwellings, structures, driveways on their property.
Should those homeowners wish to build an addition or repave a driveway they may do so as long as it stays within the “footprint” of the original structure(s).
Developers seeking to build out lots will need to seek a variance if their proposed plans go within 75 feet of the waters edge (75 feet is a quarter of a football field to give the reader an idea of the area that would be protected).
As reported earlier this month, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued a ban on “non essential” water use for Attleboro and other communities who use water from the Taunton Basin.
The value of preserving our wetlands cannot be overstated as wetlands serve as natural water purifiers protecting the ground water and aquifiers and provide ground stabilization, erosion and flood control.
I’m in favor of this revision to the City Ordinance because it not only has an impact on our water quality, but also that of neighboring communities. Clean water is essential for all of us, our pets, our plants, etc. and is a finite resource. As the cliché goes an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
For better or for worse, the decisions made in Attleboro not only affect Attleboro residents, but also have an impact on other communities as well. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to protect our valuable resources.
Laura Abrams
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.