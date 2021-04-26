To the editor:

Derek Chauvin was held accountable for murdering George Floyd. That’s how the system is supposed to work.

We are relieved that the jury rendered a just verdict for an unjust action by the former police officer.

Thanks to a “bouquet of humanity;” police command staff, police officers, firefighters, teenagers, children, activists, protracted protests, elected officials, skilled attorneys, and a preponderance of the evidence, the right outcome was reached. But equal justice under the law shouldn’t take all of that to work.

The Chauvin verdict is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t represent a pattern of justice ... yet. We need a system of justice that doesn’t require the involvement of the entire world to assure an outcome.

We celebrate this historic moment and recognize the need for continued work to assure a fair and just system for all.

The horror of George Floyd’s murder is a symptom of the larger horror of systemic racism in America.

As people of faith, we are called to the work of love and justice, including the call to dismantle and bring an end to racial discrimination. All are invited to help build the Beloved Community right here on earth, where all people are truly welcome, all are truly equal, all are truly valued.

Rev. Cheryl Harris, President, GAIN (Greater Attleboro Interfaith Network)

Rev. Robin Woods-Barrant, John Wesley AME Zion Church, North Attleboro

Rev. Gretchen Weis, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, Attleboro

Rev. Bert Cote, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative

Dr. Umer Akbar, The Islamic Center of Greater Attleboro

Rev. Carole L. Baker, Central Congregational Church, Attleboro Falls, UCC

Rev. Doug Bixby, Evangelical Covenant Church, Attleboro

Rev. Wayne Earl, Second Congregational Church Attleboro

Rev. Dr. John Fisk, Pastor Emeritus, First Baptist Church, Attleboro

Rev. David Hill, retired, Centenary United Methodist Church, Attleboro

Rev. John Keogh, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Attleboro

Rev. Dr. Ruth E. Shaver, Interim Pastor and Teacher, The Congregational

Church of Mansfield, UCC

Bishop William E Stout Jr., Living Word of Life Ministries, Attleboro

Rev. Kelly Thibeault, First Congregational Church, UCC (Oldtown), North Attleboro

Rev. Chris Wall, Evangelical Covenant

Church, Attleboro

Rabbi Alex Weissman, Congregation Agudas Achim, Attleboro

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro

Rev. Delphain Demosthenes, Memorial Baptist Church, Seekonk

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.