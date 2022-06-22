Cheers for a great local newspaper
To the editor:
I am an unapologetic fan of The Sun Chronicle, and the June 20th edition illustrates why I appreciate it so much: Exhilarating front page articles about Attleboro High School’s “Lights Out Extravaganza” on Saturday, the World Cup’s 2023 return to New England, and a remarkable custom woodworking company ‘hidden’ just a few miles up the road in Norton.
In addition, I enjoyed coverage of our Farmers Market, local Juneteenth events, excellent columns by Peter Gay and Larry Kessler and a timely notice of the passing of the remarkable Mark Shields.
Knowing what an overstretched staff manages to produce consistently well-written and well researched articles nearly every day of the week, I am once again in awe. The Attleboro area is SO lucky to enjoy The Sun Chronicle!
Kathy Hickman
Attleboro
